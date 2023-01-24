US Bancorp DE Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PROS were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in PROS by 3.3% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,456,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,671,000 after buying an additional 111,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROS by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,360,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in PROS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,181,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

PRO opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

