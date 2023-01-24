US Bancorp DE Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cable One were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 35.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,746,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cable One Stock Performance
NYSE:CABO opened at $800.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,586.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $721.87 and a 200-day moving average of $951.60.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable One (CABO)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.