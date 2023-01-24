US Bancorp DE Has $410,000 Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $908.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $126.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $1,162,720.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $1,162,720.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,929 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,841.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,810 shares of company stock worth $7,374,446 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

