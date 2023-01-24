US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,537 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

