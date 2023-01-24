US Bancorp DE Purchases 478 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.3 %

LAMR opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

