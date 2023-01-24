US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,281,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Deluxe by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 711,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Trading Up 1.0 %

DLX opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $838.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

About Deluxe

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.