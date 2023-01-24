US Bancorp DE Sells 1,031 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

BRP Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.