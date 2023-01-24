US Bancorp DE Sells 1,996 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 184,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCY opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

