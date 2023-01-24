US Bancorp DE Sells 2,046 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.