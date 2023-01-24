US Bancorp DE Sells 22,210 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWEN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.88. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

