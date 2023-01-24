US Bancorp DE Sells 4,900 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.