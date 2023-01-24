US Bancorp DE Sells 536 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,328 shares of company stock worth $3,524,104 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

