US Bancorp DE Sells 661 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1,242.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 119,593 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 591.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,511,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,678 shares of company stock worth $458,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

PTCT stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

