US Bancorp DE Sells 770 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.09. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $173.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

