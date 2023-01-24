US Bancorp DE Sells 984 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Knowles were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 950,629 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $4,295,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 383,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

NYSE KN opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

