UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

