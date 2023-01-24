Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$2.80. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 523,345 shares traded.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

