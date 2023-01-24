Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VCR opened at $240.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $317.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.84.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

