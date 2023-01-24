Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

