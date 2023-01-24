Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,347 shares of company stock worth $4,616,753. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 184,596 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

