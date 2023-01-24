Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VECO. Benchmark cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

VECO stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

