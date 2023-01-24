Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Viveve Medical Stock Performance

Shares of VIVE opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 306.23% and a negative net margin of 355.33%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

