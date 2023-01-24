Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($161.96) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €125.16 ($136.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($212.11).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.