Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.1 %

WMG opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

