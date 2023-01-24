Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $59.33 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $163.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

