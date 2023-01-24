WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.