Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

