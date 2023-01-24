Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wendy’s (WEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) in the last few weeks:

1/18/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/15/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

