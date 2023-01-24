Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$2.50. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 121,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of C$372.93 million and a PE ratio of -84.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

