Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $42.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,267,000 after buying an additional 355,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 143.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,029,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 171,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

