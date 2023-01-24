Westpark Capital Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to “Buy”

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Westpark Capital currently has $6.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $573.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $207.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

