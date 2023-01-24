Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.