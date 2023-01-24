Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
