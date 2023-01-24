Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,607.14

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,607.14 ($32.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,038 ($37.61). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,032 ($37.54), with a volume of 308,341 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.52) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.00) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.38) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,751.67 ($46.45).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,981.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,688.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,607.14.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.