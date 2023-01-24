WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSE:WYY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.05. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.81.
About WidePoint
