Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

