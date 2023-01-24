Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
