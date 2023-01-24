Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.