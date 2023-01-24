Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 7.3 %

WOLF stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

