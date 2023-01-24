Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.91

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.91 and traded as high as $31.74. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 22,298 shares.
Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.92.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
