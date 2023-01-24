Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.91

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.91 and traded as high as $31.74. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 22,298 shares.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

