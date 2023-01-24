Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.47.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $176.43 on Monday. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $257.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.