Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

