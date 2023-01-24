Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

