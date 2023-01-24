Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

