Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $2.07. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 252,853 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Yunhong CTI Stock Up 12.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
