Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.3 %

ZION stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.