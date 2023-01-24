Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.76.

ZM stock opened at $70.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $156.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

