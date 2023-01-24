Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.77

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.77 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.61). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 5,481 shares.

Zytronic Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of £13.46 million and a PE ratio of 1,892.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.77.

Get Zytronic alerts:

Zytronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.