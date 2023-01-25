302,389 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Owl Rock Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 353,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 301,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,147 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.