31,003 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of AutoNation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Natixis grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after acquiring an additional 75,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Insider Activity

AutoNation Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AN stock opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

