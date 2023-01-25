32,451 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of News by 9.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Trading Down 0.1 %

NWSA stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

