37,753 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.86 million. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,120 in the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.